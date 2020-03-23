Gov. Kemp Issue Shelter-In-Place Order For At Risk Groups

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a shelter-in-place order due to the spread of coronavirus for any at risk groups in Georgia. The order calls for individuals with an increased risk of COVID-19 to isolate, quarantine, or shelter in place.

The order pertains to but isn’t limited to:

People living in longterm care facilities,

People with chronic lung issues,

People who are undergoing cancer treatment,

People who have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test

The order also states that all bars and nightclubs in Georgia must close to help stop the spread. Also all public gatherings of 10 people or banned.

