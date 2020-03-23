CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Gov. Kemp Issue Shelter-In-Place Order For At Risk Groups

Republican Candidate For Governor Brian Kemp Attends Election Night Event In Athens, Georgia

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a shelter-in-place order due to the spread of coronavirus for any at risk groups in Georgia. The order calls for individuals with an increased risk of COVID-19 to isolate, quarantine, or shelter in place.

The order pertains to but isn’t limited to:

  • People living in longterm care facilities,
  • People with chronic lung issues,
  • People who are undergoing cancer treatment,
  • People who have a positive or are suspected to have a positive test
  • People have been exposed to someone who

The order also states that all bars and nightclubs in Georgia must close to help stop the spread. Also all public gatherings of 10 people or banned.

Check out the video below…

CLICK HERE TO WATCH 

Brian Kemp , Coronavirus , COVID-19

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close