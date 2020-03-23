CLOSE
Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach Lewks In Greece

How you can get the ladies' of RHOA's Greece beach looks.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 12

Source: Bravo / Getty

The ladies of Real Housewives of Atlanta were serving a lot of Greek tragedy with some of the bickering they were doing, but that’s a given. We know how they get down. However, they looked glam while doing it. Did you peep their swimsuits and coverups? They were beach, pool and runway ready. And remind us of a time when things were a lot simpler, before the rona put the world into a chokehold.

They mixed up their looks from monochromatic bathing suits to bold tropical cover ups—all very appropriate for a getaway to Greece, or anywhere with warm beachy weather. Here, we’ve rounded up some of their fabulous looks and provide deets on where you can score the goods or at least something similar.

Porsha flows in Fashionnova.

Tanya tagged Congolese American designer @kahindo_nyc for this gorgeous coverup.

Let us take a moment to appreciate Marlo Hampton’s extraness. We couldn’t find deets on the swimsuit, but we all know the belt is Gucci, and the bag is via @wearepoolside.

Cynthia got this custom coverup from @tanyamariethedesigner.

NeNe’s is rocking the “Khaleesi Kaftan” and “Gita pants” by Sai Sankoh. Get yours @FashionBombDailyShop.

 

You can get more of the ladies’ fabulous kaftans at the Fashion Bomb Daily Shop.

 

And scene!

 

 

Swimsuit Slay! The Ladies Of RHOA Served Beach Lewks In Greece  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

