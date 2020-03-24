Mayor Bottoms Orders 14 Day Stay at Home Order For City Of Atlanta

The coronavirus has shutdown cities all across the country and Atlanta is no different. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed a 14 Day Stay at Home Order, calling for all residents to stay put in their homes for the due period of time. Bottoms said on twitter, “Thank you @BrianKempGA for the updated state guidelines. Based upon our density & specific needs/concerns in Atlanta, I’ve signed a 14 day Stay at Home Order. As of now, this does not include essential businesses, parks,@AtlantaBeltLine & restaurants serving takeout.”

Check out here tweet below:

Thank you @BrianKempGA for the updated state guidelines. Based upon our density & specific needs/concerns in Atlanta, I’ve signed a 14 day Stay at Home Order. As of now, this does not include essential businesses, parks, @AtlantaBeltLine & restaurants serving takeout. pic.twitter.com/c2rw5eWjmH — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) March 24, 2020

