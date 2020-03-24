CLOSE
Mayor Bottoms Orders 14 Day Stay at Home Order For City Of Atlanta

High Angle View Of Cityscape Against Sky

Source: Omar Watson / EyeEm / Getty

The coronavirus has shutdown cities all across the country and Atlanta is no different. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms signed a 14 Day Stay at Home Order, calling for all residents to stay put in their homes for the due period of time. Bottoms said on twitter, “Thank you @BrianKempGA for the updated state guidelines. Based upon our density & specific needs/concerns in Atlanta, I’ve signed a 14 day Stay at Home Order. As of now, this does not include essential businesses, parks,@AtlantaBeltLine & restaurants serving takeout.”

Check out here tweet below:

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms , Coronavirus , COVID-19

