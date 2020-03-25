CLOSE
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Answers Questions About City’s Coronavirus Shut Down [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms spoke with Radio One Atlanta about why she enacted stricter stay at home measures for Atlanta than what governor Brian Kemp enacted for the state of Georgia.

She answers questions about what she considers essential and non-essential services and activities, why she allowed the Beltline and city parks to remain open and her plans to help Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport and its employees. She also speaks to the availability of COVID-19 tests in Atlanta.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Source: Studio One / Radio One

