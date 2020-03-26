CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Da Brat And Partner Jesseca Dupart Go Public With Their Relationship

DA BRAT

Source: ATL Pics / Hot 1079

Rapper Da Brat and her partner, businesswoman and Instagram mainstay Jesseca Dupart went public on IG sharing a post of each other hugged up on the gram and showing extra love for one another. Jessica also shared a video of her surprising the Brat with a new Bentley. Check out the post below…

“This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait 😭😣 it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more,” she wrote. “I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding 🙄🙄 But WE BE IN PUBLIC 🤣🤣 why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰”

View this post on Instagram

❣️ yep …..

A post shared by Jesseca Dupart💁🏽‍♀️ (@darealbbjudy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

This video was taken 3•16 …. Her birthday is 4•14 but with the way things were going and my excitement I couldn’t wait 😭😣 it’s so crazy cuz I ordered a CUSTOM bow for the presentation and didn’t even wait on it 🤣🤣🤣 SHE HATES TO ACCEPT ANY GIFTS FROM ME , that’s y she was running . But she deserves the WORLD and so much more 🌎 I’ve never been SOOOO happy and honestly think that it’s not only because of our connection but also because we really been to ourselves. But then all these videos keep popping up like we hiding 🙄🙄 But WE BE IN PUBLIC 🤣🤣 why is y’all hiding to get footage. My better half , my forever , my twin flame 💖💖💖 @sosobrat HAPPY EARLY BIRTHDAY BABY BIRTHDAY 🎂 🎁 🍰

A post shared by Jesseca Dupart💁🏽‍♀️ (@darealbbjudy) on

Da Brat , Jesseca Dupart

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close