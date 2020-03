Civil Rights leader and local hero Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery passed away Friday night at age 98. His family has said in the statement that Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery died of natural causes. Lowery has worked alongside with Revs. Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson and played huge roll in helping change civil rights in America.

R.I.P. Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Lowery

