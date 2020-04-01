CLOSE
Fulton County Residents Could Face Up To $1,000 Fine Or Jail Time If They Leave Their Homes

According to wsbtv, an order issued by the county states that “all residents of Fulton County are commanded to stay at their place of residence” with exceptions.” The order comes with fines of up to $1,000 and/or up to 12 months in jail per offense. Individuals are permitted to leave their residences only to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essentials businesses and essential governmental functions. The order is effective immediately.

Activities that are considered “essential”

  • Activities related to the health of you, a family member or a pet
  • Activities to get services and supplies
  • Outdoor activity, as long as people are six feet apart, which is out of the reach of droplets that could carry the virus
  • Work for essential businesses
  • Care for someone medically fragile
  • Activity for essential government function

