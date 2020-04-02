CLOSE
April 6: Congressman David Scott Hosting Telephone Town Hall on Coronavirus

David Scott

Source: Radio One / City of Atlanta

On Monday , April 6, 2020 from 5-6pm, Congressman David Scott (GA-13) will host a telephone town hall and briefing alongside health experts and small business leaders to provide updates and help answer questions about the ongoing coronavirus crisis, steps you can take to protect yourself and your family, and how Congress is working to keep our community safe.

 

The telephone town hall is free and open to the public. Click here to sign up to receive a call to join the town hall on Monday evening.

Congressman Scott has continued to closely monitor the coronavirus outbreak and work in Congress to deliver relief for Georgia’s families, workers, small businesses, hospitals and local governments. Last week, Scott supported passage of the CARES Act, a robust $2 trillion emergency bill providing health and economic stabilization from the coronavirus. Scott has also introduced legislation to aid homeowners harmed by the global coronavirus pandemic, supported efforts to  lower student loan interest rates,  and sent letters to the Administration in defense of some of the most vulnerable populations hit hard by this outbreak, including patients receiving hospice and palliative care and TSA Officers at the world’s busiest airport.

WHAT: Congressman David Scott’s Coronavirus Telephone Town Hall

 

WHO:  Congressman David Scott

Dr. Colleen Kraft, Associate Medical Director – Emory University Hospital

Ashley Bell, Southeast Regional Administrator – U.S. Small Business Administration

Dayna Vidal, Licensed Registered Nurse and National Association for Healthcare Quality Certified

Professional

 

WHEN: Monday, April 6, 2020, 5:00 – 6:00 pm

 

SIGN UP: https://davidscott.house.gov/live/

 

