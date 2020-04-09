Here’s How You Can Get A COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test In Atlanta

According to 11ALIVE, CVS Health has opened up a rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing on at Georgia Tech. In order to get a test you must pre-register in advance for a same day appointment. According to officials a positive test results can be delivered in as little as 5 minutes, and negative results up to 15 minutes. Testing will be at a parking deck on Georgia Tech’s campus and be assisted by MinuteClinic. From start to finish the entire process is said to take about 30 minutes.

If you would like to register for a test make an appointment here: www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

