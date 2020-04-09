CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Here’s How You Can Get A COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test In Atlanta

COVID-19 coronavirus drive-thru testing center in Melbourne, FL, United States

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

According to 11ALIVE, CVS Health has opened up a rapid COVID-19 drive-thru testing on at Georgia Tech. In order to get a test you must pre-register in advance for a same day appointment. According to officials a positive test results can be delivered in as little as 5 minutes, and negative results up to 15 minutes. Testing will be at a parking deck on Georgia Tech’s campus and be assisted by MinuteClinic. From start to finish the entire process is said to take about 30 minutes.

If you would like to register for a test make an appointment here: www.CVS.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

LISTEN LIVE

______

corona virus testing atlanta , Coronavirus , COVID-19 , COVID-19 testing

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close