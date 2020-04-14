Mya Describes Going Vegan As Spiritual Thing, If She Wants Children & Running Her Business Independently [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We had singer, dancer, actress Mya check in on video conference with The Morning Hustle and we talked about a variety of topics ranging from being vegan, relationships, family, music and much more!

Being a devout vegan, Lore’l wanted to know if she would date someone that wasn’t. She explains that being vegan is a spiritual thing for her. She doesn’t mind if the person she starts dating doesn’t start out eating vegan, but she would hope they could grow together in that space because of the research she’s done on animals and food, expressing it’s a very important thing to her.

We get into the topic of family, and she mentions how her fans always bringing up “when will we see little Mya’s running around” She explains where she is at mentally with the thought of having any children and where her personal and professional priorities lie right now when it comes to starting a family.

SIGN UP FOR OUR EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

In 1996 Mya signed with Interscope Records and released her debut album in 1998, but today, she’s operating as an independent artist. She gives a thorough explanation of the amount of work required on her end as an independent artist verses being signed to a major label, and the differences when it comes to marketing music in today’s landscape.

Mya is one of the most iconic R&B acts in the past 20 years, and she fills us in on when we will be hearing new music from her! Comment on our social media or YouTube channel with your favorite Mya song or feature of all-time and make sure you download The Morning Hustle app so you never miss an interview.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

SEE ALSO: Hustle After Hours IG Live Series: Rotimi Live On The Morning Hustle Show’s Instagram [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

SEE ALSO: YBN Nahmir Talks New Video “2 Seater” with. G-Eazy & Offset & When We Will Get Another YBN Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Mya Describes Going Vegan As Spiritual Thing, If She Wants Children & Running Her Business Independently [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Justin Thomas | Digital Producer Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: