On The Rise
New Music: R&B Sensation Chris2pher Wants You To “Show Yourself”

R&B Sensation “Chris2pher” will drop his most anticipated single “Show Yourself” off the smash EP “Make Love Not War,” which is currently streaming massive numbers on all streaming platforms! Chris2pher wants to take fans into a walk in his shoes, a journey of love and vulnerability through his feelings. He goes deep into a melodic expression in his music which in his words he explains “Dealing with issues in a relationship, fearing to open up to someone out of fear of being hurt again, and just being there for each other no matter what it is, ride it out!” This new project, Make Love Not War, really shows growth and versatility. He’s giving his fans and followers something to look forward to and is confident they will love it as much as he does!

Follow him on Instagram

@iamchris2pher

You can stream “Show Yourself “ on all platforms, April 20th!

Chris2pher

