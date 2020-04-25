CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Back In The Trap: Ashanti Shows Off Ample Assets In Daisy Dukes & Teeny Bikini Top

The 39-year-old singer and entrepreneur is keeping busy on both the music and fashion front, and she's "Always On Time" in showing off her toned curves.

Ashanti Performs At Hammersmith Apollo

Source: Jim Dyson / Getty

Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling recording artist that has her own hits while lending her vocals to some of Hip-Hop’s lasting tracks of the 21st Century. However, the songstress and businesswoman is just as known for her flawless good looks and ample assets, which she showed off yet again in a skimpy outfit that proves she’s “Always On Time” to thirst trap properly.

The curvy 39-year-old star is posted a trio of images of her in a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts and a bikini top that’s doing the job despite its small size.

In one of the images, Ashanti shows off one of her t-shirts from her private merch line as well. With her toned abs and glowing skin, the ageless entertainer looks just as fresh-faced as she did when she burst onto the scene in the early part of the century.

Check out Ashanti in all her thirst trapping glory in the images below.

View this post on Instagram

🍭🍭🍭

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Brown sugar… 🤎 #AshantiMerch

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

View this post on Instagram

Around the way girl..

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Photo: Getty

Back In The Trap: Ashanti Shows Off Ample Assets In Daisy Dukes & Teeny Bikini Top  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close