“You Don’t Get A Do Over With This”: Mayor of Atlanta Concerned With State Re-Opening

Today, Governor Brian Kemp’s re-opening of certain businesses around the state has been implemented. Those businesses include bowling alleys, tattoo shops, gyms, barber shops, and beauty shops with guidelines that adhere to social distancing practices.

Steve Harvey guest hosted for Ryan Cameron today and the 60th Mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms was able to call in to share with the city what she thinks we should do in the days & weeks to come.

You can hear the entire interview here:

 

 

