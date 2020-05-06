CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Georgia Bureau of Investigation To Investigate The Death Of Ahmaud Arbery

ahmaud arbery

Source: change.org / other

The viral video of Ahmaud Arbery being shot by Greg and Travis McMichael has the internet screaming at the top of their lungs from Justice. The investigation has now taken a turn as Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation, backed by assurances from Gov. Brian Kemp they’ll conduct a thorough, independent probe.

RELATED:  White Men Murdered Georgia Man For Jogging While Black, Family Demands Justice

The governor took to Twitter, offering the GBI’s services stating  “Georgians deserve answers. State law enforcement stands ready to ensure justice is served.”

The video,  which has been available since Feb. 23rd contradicts most of Greg McMichaels account of the encounter.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

RELATED: Rev. Al Sharpton Is Calling For An Investigation Into The Case Of Ahmaud Arbery [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ahmaud Arbery , Georgia Bureau of Investigation , Greg McMichael , Travis McMichael

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close