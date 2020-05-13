CLOSE
Kemp Extending Business Restrictions In Georgia, Bars To Stay Closed

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Holds Coronavirus Press Conference

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

Gov. Brian Kemp extended Georgia’s business restrictions through the end of May, and will keep bars and music venues throughout Georgia closed until May 31. Kemp signed the executive order Tuesday afternoon after a live announcement to give the state an update on Georgia’s fight against COVID-19. The order also states that gatherings over 10 is still banned, but it will allow up to 20 children in child care at any given time.  Life continues to move in the direction of new normal, but as cases still rise many people still have questions.

Georgia has more than 34,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 1,400 confirmed deaths.

