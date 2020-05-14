GET TESTED ATLANTA: All The COVID-19 Testing Sites In Metro Atlanta

Here are all the COVI-19 testing sites in and around the Atlanta area. Testing centers may have restrictions. Verify before you go.

CVS Health COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site – By Appointment

Medical clinic in Atlanta, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Instructions: This is a drive-through testing site offering the new rapid testing process that provides results in less than 30 minutes. COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.

Address: State St. NW, North Campus Parking Deck, Atlanta, GA 30318

Hours:

Friday 9AM–5PM Saturday 10AM–4PM Sunday 10AM–3PM Monday 9AM–5PM Tuesday 9AM–5PM Wednesday 9AM–5PM

Appointments: cvs.com

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Home Depot Backyard

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Instructions: To see if you are eligible for an appointment, begin at this website: https://atlanta.curativeinc.com/welcome. The testing center is located at the Home Depot Backyard adjacent to the stadium.

Address: 1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

AllCare Family Medicine and Urgent Care of Atlanta

Urgent care center in Atlanta, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral required

Testing for all patients

WE ARE OFFERING DRIVE-BY CORONAVIRUS TESTING!

Address: 3867 Roswell Rd NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30342

Phone: (678) 904-5611

Appointments: allcarefamilymed.com

District 3-4 Public Health

Public health department in Lawrenceville, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

Instructions: Do not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment. Call (770) 513-5631 from 08:30AM-07:00PM Mon-Fri, 08:30AM-12:00PM Sat to be screened for testing.

Address: 2570 Riverside Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046

Phone: (770) 513-5631

Innovation Amphitheater

Amphitheater in the Barrow County, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

Address: 985 Austin Rd, Winder, GA 30680

Phone: (770) 825-1111

Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot

COVID 19 TESTING SITE

521 Capitol Avenue

Atlanta, GA 30312

United States

Sunday – Saturday: 02:00 pm – 06:00 pm

Greenbriar Mall

Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Testing for all patients

Greenbriar Mall is a shopping mall in the Greenbriar neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia that opened in 1965. Macy’s is its only remaining anchor store. It is the home of the original Chick-fil-A location.

Address: 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Phone 404- 344- 6611

Sunday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 02:00 pm

Sugar Creek Golf Course

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Testing for all patients

2706 Bouldercrest Road SE

Atlanta, GA 30316

Sunday: Closed

Monday – Friday: 08:30 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.

Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Cherokee County Health Department

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Testing for all patients

For FREE COVID-19 TESTING in the NORTH GEORGIA HEALTH DISTRICT, call 1-888-881-1474.

Woodstock Office Address:

7545 North Main St, Suite 100

Woodstock, GA 30188

Phone: 770-928-0133

Sunday: Closed

Monday – Friday: 09:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.

Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow)

Medical laboratory in Morrow, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

5893 North Lake Drive

Morrow, GA 30260

United States

Sunday – Saturday: 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm

Coweta County Fairgrounds & Conference Center

Performing arts theater in the Coweta County, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Address: 275 Pine Rd, Newnan, GA 30263

Phone: (770) 254-2685

Sunday: Closed

Monday – Friday: 08:30 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.

Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

For appointments, please call

Primary: (800) 847-4262

Decatur Armory

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment not required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

It’s free. No insurance, no nothing just come. So, you’ll stay in your car you’ll keep your window rolled up the whole time. The nasal swab testing takes about 30 seconds.

Address: 3736 Durham Park Road

Decatur, GA 30032

United States

Wolf Creek Amphitheater

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Address: 3025 Merk Rd SW

Phone: (404) 613-8150

Residents must receive patient under investigation numbers and assigned appointment times before they can use the site. Both are available by calling the Fulton County Board of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (404) 613-8150.

Testing is being offered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at the amphitheater at 3025 Merk Road.

Hunter Memorial Park (Douglas County Health Dept)

Medical laboratory in Douglasville, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

Instructions: Do not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment. Call (770) 514-2300 08:00AM-07:00PM Mon-Fri, 08:30AM-12:00PM Sat to be screened for testingServing Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington, and Wilkinson counties.

Address: 8830 Gurley Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134

Phone: (770) 514-2300Sunday: Closed

Peachtree Med-Morrow

Medical laboratory in the Clayton County, Georgia

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Tests limited to certain patients

Drive-through

Instructions: Online registration is for same-day visits only. We accept most insurances and don’t require a co-pay.

Address: 2005 Mt Zion Rd, Morrow, GA 30260

Phone: (770) 919-5250

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Walgreens

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

Address: 11855 Jones Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Hours:

Thursday 9AM–5PM Friday 9AM–5PM Saturday 9AM–5PM Sunday 9AM–5PM Monday 9AM–5PM Tuesday 9AM–5PM Wednesday 9AM–5PM

Jim Miller Park

COVID-19 testing center

Appointment required

Referral not required

Testing for all patients

Drive-through

The testing is FREE, and we now have FASTER results.

To see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing, call your healthcare provider, a provider at a federally qualified healthcare center or call the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Call Center at 770-514-2300. It will be determined if a test is needed and then you will be scheduled. Testing is by appointment only.

Address:

2245 Callaway Road

Marietta, GA 30008

United States

Sunday: Closed

Monday – Friday: 08:30 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.

Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

