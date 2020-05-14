GET TESTED ATLANTA: All The COVID-19 Testing Sites In Metro Atlanta

Here are all the COVI-19 testing sites in and around the Atlanta area. Testing centers may have restrictions. Verify before you go.
CVS Health COVID-19 Drive Thru Testing Site – By Appointment
Medical clinic in Atlanta, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Instructions: This is a drive-through testing site offering the new rapid testing process that provides results in less than 30 minutes. COVID-19 testing will be available to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state residency and age guidelines. Patients will need to pre-register in advance online at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing in order to schedule a same-day time slot for testing.
Source: cvshealth.com
Verify testing center info before going.
Address: State St. NW, North Campus Parking Deck, Atlanta, GA 30318
|Friday
|9AM–5PM
|Saturday
|10AM–4PM
|Sunday
|10AM–3PM
|Monday
|9AM–5PM
|Tuesday
|9AM–5PM
|Wednesday
|9AM–5PM
Appointments: cvs.com
Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Home Depot Backyard
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Instructions: To see if you are eligible for an appointment, begin at this website: https://atlanta.curativeinc.com/welcome. The testing center is located at the Home Depot Backyard adjacent to the stadium.
Source: ajc.com
Verify testing center info before going.
Address: 1 AMB Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30313
AllCare Family Medicine and Urgent Care of Atlanta
Urgent care center in Atlanta, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral required
Testing for all patients
WE ARE OFFERING DRIVE-BY CORONAVIRUS TESTING!
Address: 3867 Roswell Rd NE #100, Atlanta, GA 30342
Appointments: allcarefamilymed.com
District 3-4 Public Health
Public health department in Lawrenceville, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
Instructions: Do not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment. Call (770) 513-5631 from 08:30AM-07:00PM Mon-Fri, 08:30AM-12:00PM Sat to be screened for testing.
Source: 11alive.com
Verify testing center info before going.
Address: 2570 Riverside Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Innovation Amphitheater
Amphitheater in the Barrow County, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
Address: 985 Austin Rd, Winder, GA 30680
Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot
COVID 19 TESTING SITE
521 Capitol Avenue
Atlanta, GA 30312
United States
Sunday – Saturday: 02:00 pm – 06:00 pm
Greenbriar Mall
Shopping mall in Atlanta, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Testing for all patients
Greenbriar Mall is a shopping mall in the Greenbriar neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia that opened in 1965. Macy’s is its only remaining anchor store. It is the home of the original Chick-fil-A location.
Address: 2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30331
Phone 404- 344- 6611
Sunday – Saturday: 10:00 am – 02:00 pm
Sugar Creek Golf Course
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Testing for all patients
2706 Bouldercrest Road SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Sunday: Closed
Monday – Friday: 08:30 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Cherokee County Health Department
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Testing for all patients
For FREE COVID-19 TESTING in the NORTH GEORGIA HEALTH DISTRICT, call 1-888-881-1474.
Woodstock Office Address:
7545 North Main St, Suite 100
Woodstock, GA 30188
Phone: 770-928-0133
Sunday: Closed
Monday – Friday: 09:00 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow)
Medical laboratory in Morrow, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
Verify testing center info before going.
5893 North Lake Drive
Morrow, GA 30260
United States
Sunday – Saturday: 01:00 pm – 04:00 pm
Coweta County Fairgrounds & Conference Center
Performing arts theater in the Coweta County, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Address: 275 Pine Rd, Newnan, GA 30263
Sunday: Closed
Monday – Friday: 08:30 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
For appointments, please call
Primary: (800) 847-4262
Decatur Armory
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment not required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
It’s free. No insurance, no nothing just come. So, you’ll stay in your car you’ll keep your window rolled up the whole time. The nasal swab testing takes about 30 seconds.
Address: 3736 Durham Park Road
Decatur, GA 30032
United States
Wolf Creek Amphitheater
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Address: 3025 Merk Rd SW
Phone: (404) 613-8150
Residents must receive patient under investigation numbers and assigned appointment times before they can use the site. Both are available by calling the Fulton County Board of Health’s COVID-19 hotline at (404) 613-8150.
Testing is being offered from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays at the amphitheater at 3025 Merk Road.
Hunter Memorial Park (Douglas County Health Dept)
Medical laboratory in Douglasville, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
Instructions: Do not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment. Call (770) 514-2300 08:00AM-07:00PM Mon-Fri, 08:30AM-12:00PM Sat to be screened for testingServing Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington, and Wilkinson counties.
Source: cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com
Address: 8830 Gurley Rd, Douglasville, GA 30134
Phone: (770) 514-2300Sunday: Closed
Peachtree Med-Morrow
Medical laboratory in the Clayton County, Georgia
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Tests limited to certain patients
Drive-through
Instructions: Online registration is for same-day visits only. We accept most insurances and don’t require a co-pay.
Source: peachtreemed.com
Verify testing center info before going.
Address: 2005 Mt Zion Rd, Morrow, GA 30260
COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing at Walgreens
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
Verify testing center info before going.
Address: 11855 Jones Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005
|Thursday
|9AM–5PM
|Friday
|9AM–5PM
|Saturday
|9AM–5PM
|Sunday
|9AM–5PM
|Monday
|9AM–5PM
|Tuesday
|9AM–5PM
|Wednesday
|9AM–5PM
Jim Miller Park
COVID-19 testing center
Appointment required
Referral not required
Testing for all patients
Drive-through
The testing is FREE, and we now have FASTER results.
To see if you qualify for COVID-19 testing, call your healthcare provider, a provider at a federally qualified healthcare center or call the Cobb & Douglas Public Health Call Center at 770-514-2300. It will be determined if a test is needed and then you will be scheduled. Testing is by appointment only.
2245 Callaway Road
Marietta, GA 30008
United States
Sunday: Closed
Monday – Friday: 08:30 a.m. – 05:00 p.m.
Saturday: 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.