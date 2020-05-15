CLOSE
WATCH LIVE: Graduate Together – America Honors The High School Class of 2020

Graduate Together

Source: XQ America / XQ America

On May 16th, America will honor the High School Class of 2020 with a first-of-its-kind special graduation ceremony featuring former President Barack Obama, Lebron James, Kevin Hart, Pharrell Williams and so many more! The one-hour primetime special will take place 8 PM ET on TV One, as well as many other major TV media outlets. You can also tell  Graduate Together  what you want to see during your graduation ceremony by submitting your own story and tell us about others whose stories need to be told.

You can also watch the entire ceremony right here below:

