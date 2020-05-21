CLOSE
Man Who Allegedly Filmed Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Charged With Murder

Brunswick, Georgia Community Demonstrates For Justice Surrounding Shooting Death Of Jogger Ahmaud Arbery

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, William Bryan Jr., the man who filmed Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael kill Ahmaud Arbery, has been charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. The 50-year-old was arrested Thursday and booked into Glynn County Jail.

The police report from the February 23rd shooting stated that after Amaud Arbery turned around and ran away from Greg and Travis McMichael; Bryan, who lives on the street Arbery was running, tried to block him in and was unsuccessful.  Moments later he started recording the video and followed the father and son as Travis McMichael shoots Amaud Arbery.

The attorneys for Arbery’s parents have said, “the family is thankful for the diligence of the GBI and they way in which they tirelessly pursued the evidence in this case.”

