A video has surfaced of a Florida arrest that is chillingly similar to the arrest that led to George Floyd‘s death in Minneapolis.

According to the Herald-Tribune, Rayheem Moore is bringing attention to the arrest of his son Patrick Carroll. Moore says that “substantial” pressure was put on his son’s neck by a Sarasota cop’s knee during an arrest that occurred last month.

To make things worse, Moore said his son is asthmatic and a request for medical attention was denied in jail. The family is now seeking legal counsel for the matter.

The unidentified officer was caught in graphic ariel footage and cell phone footage with his knee pinned to Carroll’s neck. He has been placed on administrative leave and Chief Bernadette DiPino said an investigation has begun. In a statement, the police department said the technique is “not taught, used or advocated by our agency.”

Video shows Sarasota police officer kneeling with his knee on the neck of 27-year-old Patrick Carroll, one week before a similar arrest resulted in the death of George Floyd.https://t.co/wDpdlbJxxa — KAMR Local 4 News (@KAMRLocal4News) June 3, 2020

The arrest occurred on May 18 in Sarasota when Carroll was charged with domestic violence and battery. The incident happened one week prior to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis where fired officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest while he yelled, “I can’t breathe.” Chauvin and the three officers involved have since been fired and arrested with Chauvin facing second-degree murder charges.

Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As Video Is Compared To George Floyd was originally published on newsone.com