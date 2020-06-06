Mayor Bottoms Lifts 8pm Curfew For Saturday Night

According to WSBTV, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has lifted the 8pm curfew for Saturday night. Earlier this week the Mayor changed the curfew from 9pm to 8pm to combat some of the looting that took place last weekend. But a change of heart will now see no curfew for Saturday.

No decision on if the lifted curfew will extend into Sunday, but protests have been extremely peaceful, and looting hasn’t been an issue over the past week. We will update this story once city officials make any more decisions about curfew.

RELATED: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Establishes A Curfew For The City Of Atlanta

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: