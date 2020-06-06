CLOSE
Mayor Bottoms Lifts 8pm Curfew For Saturday Night

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

According to WSBTV, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has lifted the 8pm curfew for Saturday night. Earlier this week the Mayor changed the curfew from 9pm to 8pm to combat some of the looting that took place last weekend. But a change of heart will now see no curfew for Saturday.

No decision on if the lifted curfew will extend into Sunday, but protests have been extremely peaceful, and looting hasn’t been an issue over the past week. We will update this story once city officials make any more decisions about curfew.

