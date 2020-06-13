CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Rayshard Brooks Shot To Death By Police

Atlanta Protest Held In Response To Police Custody Death Of Minneapolis Man George Floyd

Source: Elijah Nouvelage / Getty

Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by Atlanta police after an altercation at an Atlanta Wendy’s turned violent. According to WSBTV, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday after the video was released to the public.

The video of the incident hit twitter Friday night causing the scheduled Saturday protest downtown to swell even bigger. The video show Brooks struggling with police, then running away as an officer shoots Brooks in the back killing him.  The mayor released a statement saying she believed the shots were an “unnecessary use of deadly force” and she has demanded the officer be terminated. The officers name as not been released to the public and a GBI investigation is ongoing.

To watch the video click here  (the video is very graphic)

 

Atlanta Police Chief Resigns , Rayshard Brooks , Rayshard Brooks killing

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close