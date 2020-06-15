Georgia Doesn’t Have Any Hate Crime Laws, But That Could Change Real Soon

Did you know Georgia doesn’t have a Hate Crime Law? Yes, in 2020 that may seem utterly absurd, but it could all change very soon. Georgia lawmakers head back to work this week and after the police killing of Ahmaud Arbery, lawmakers look to pass Georgia’s first every hate crime bill.

The bill would make mandatory harsher sentences for anyone charged with targeting a victim based on race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, or mental and physical disabilities. Many major Georgia companies like the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons, AT&T, and Delta have all expressed urge to lawmakers to pass the longer overdue Hate Crime Bill.

