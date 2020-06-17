CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Clayton County Officer Pulls Gun Out On A Group Of Young Boys [VIDEO]

Protests in Baltimore After Funeral Held For Baltimore Man Who Died While In Police Custody

Source: Drew Angerer/Stringer / Getty

A video posted onto a social media shows a Clayton Country police officer pulling and pointing a gun on a group of teenagers who appeared to be walking down the street. The disturbing video shows the officer pointing the gun at the kids with their hands in the air as bystanders plead to the officer to put the gun down. The standoff lasted about 5 minutes as upset neighbors expressed their anger with the officer. According to IG page hollywoodunlocked, witnesses said these kids (13-15) were walking and took a shortcut to the store when stopped-held at gun point by the officer. 

According to officials a call was made to police from a local store owner saying the boys were stealing, playing with a gun and fighting. Later police revealed the boys were playing with a BB gun and shadow boxing.

You can watch the video, below but the language is graphic.

 

atlanta , Black Lives Matter , Clayton Country , Clayton Country police officer

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close