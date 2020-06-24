3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder Case

According to TMZ, the 3 men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have all been officially indicted for murder. Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were all officially charged today with 1 count of malice murder, 4 counts felony murder, 2 counts aggravated assault, 1 count false.

Travis McMichael killed Ahmaud Arbery on February 23rd. The 3 defendants were arrested in May after a video surfaced of the shooting. Cobb County D.A., Joyette Holmes said in a press conference Wednesday afternoon that “this another positive and great step for finding justice for Ahmaud, his family and he community beyond.” She also said she has spoken to the family of Ahmaud Arbery about the charges.

