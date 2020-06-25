Kid Cudi Announces He Will Be Providing “All Positive Vibes” With His Own Podcast

Do you need another podcast to add your already extensive playlist? Well, this news will serve you well.

The world’s favorite hummer, Kid Cudi, announced on Twitter last night (Jun.25) that he is going to start his own podcast. Cudi hinted that he was pondering the idea when he asked his whopping 2.3 million followers if he should throw his hat into the podcast game?

Should I do my own podcast?? — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

After an hour of his fans emphatically telling him hell yeah, Cudi came back with another tweet stating:

“Ok…im doin my own podcast then.”

Ok…im doin my own podcast then — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

Following the big announcement, Cuid quickly broke down what we can expect from his podcast explaining:

“All love no shit talking. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It’ll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely.”

All love no shit talkin. Only uplifting artists and talkin w my friends and fans. All positive vibes! It'll be like ur hangin w me smokin and shootin the shit for awhile. Itll be meant to comfort the lonely. — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) June 25, 2020

With the news cemented, Cudi shared reaction from fans. One Twitter user stated:

“I think imma cry. This is so amazing like we really are about to have the goat himself just kickn it on a podcast. Best believe imma be listening to everyone of them. Like damn…. this is so dope.”

Another fan added:

“Nothing but LOVE, That’s why we here, you keep our worlds spinning, when shit gets dark, your words light our path… and THAT SPEAKS VOLUMES”

I think imma cry. This is so amazing like we really are about to have the goat himself just kickn it on a podcast. Best believe imma be listening to everyone of them. Like damn…. this is so dope. https://t.co/zQvWnFkS1o — El Dorado (@Christayrob) June 25, 2020

Nothing but LOVE, That’s why we here, you keep our worlds spinning, when shit gets dark, your words light our path… and THAT SPEAKS VOLUMES 🌍🖤😇 https://t.co/esXyF3HHga — LadyCrud.twitch (@LadyCrud) June 25, 2020

When it comes to connecting with fans, no artist does that better than Kid Cudi. We expect his podcast to be top-rated when it launches.

—

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kid Cudi Announces He Will Be Providing “All Positive Vibes” With His Own Podcast was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: