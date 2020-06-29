CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Fulton County & Atlanta Hawks Partner To Transform State Farm Arena into Georgia’s Largest-Ever Voting Precinct

BKN-PHILIPS ARENA

Source: STEVE SCHAEFER / Getty

Earlier today, the Fulton County Board of Registration & Elections approved the use of State Farm Arena for upcoming 2020 elections, starting with early voting on July 20 for the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.

This voting precinct could be the largest voting precinct in the entire country. Hawks players will also join the cause to help bring people to the polls. Marta will play a role in getting voters from Fulton country to State Farm Arena to cast early ballots. The initiative is to help spread out voting to ensure folks can vote before the Georgia General Primary Runoff Election on August 11.

Georgia Voting Precinct , State Farm Arena

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close