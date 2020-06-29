Monday, Netflix announced a new series that will take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s early years.
View this post on Instagram
He would grow up to play in the Super Bowl – and realize you never stop fighting for your dreams. She would grow up to tell stories that matter to millions. From @Kaepernick7 and @Ava, the dramatic scripted series #ColinInBlackandWhite follows the high school years of all-star athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick. Coming soon to @Netflix.
Kaepernick and award-winning filmmaker Ava Duvernay will team up for Colin in Black & White. The scripted six-episode series will dive deeper into Kaepernick’s early years as a black boy adopted into a white family, his transition into a NFL football star, and his work as a social justice activist.
See Also: Lying Donald Trump Says Colin Kaepernick Should Get NFL Spot “If He Deserves It” [Video]
Along with Duvernay and Kaepernick, writer Michael Starrbury–who also worked on When They See Us–wrote and served as executive producer for the series. The series has been in the works since 2019 and was completed in May of this year.
See Also: Cop Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix Over “When They See Us”
Stay tuned for an official release date.
Source: People Magazine
Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes
Colin Kaepernick & Nessa Are The Ultimate Activist Baes
1.Source: 1 of 7
2. 2017 Time 100 Gala – CocktailsSource: 2 of 7
3.Source: 3 of 7
4.Source: 4 of 7
5.Source: 5 of 7
6. 2017 TIME 100 GalaSource: 6 of 7
7. 2017 Time 100 Gala – CocktailsSource: 7 of 7
Netflix Announces New Series Based On Colin Kaepernick’s Early Years was originally published on hot963.com