CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Police Identify 8-Year Old Girl Killed In Atlanta During 4th Of July Shooting

Social distancing enforced with yellow barrier tape across public bench at train station platform

Source: Andrew Merry / Getty

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta Saturday night after a shooting occurred near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. According to authorities Secoriea was a passenger in a car with her mother and her mother’s friend when the car tried to pull into a parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road. The car was confronted by a group of armed individuals when multiple shots were fired into the vehicle hitting the young girl. Secoriea Turner lated died at Atlanta Medical Center.

In a press conference, Mayor Lance Bottoms said since the death of Rayshard Brooks there as been problems in the area with protesters closing off streets. She urged folks who have been seen in the area with guns to go home.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

 

4th of july shooting atlanta , Secoriea Turner

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close