Police Identify 8-Year Old Girl Killed In Atlanta During 4th Of July Shooting

8-year-old Secoriea Turner was shot and killed in Atlanta Saturday night after a shooting occurred near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed. According to authorities Secoriea was a passenger in a car with her mother and her mother’s friend when the car tried to pull into a parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road. The car was confronted by a group of armed individuals when multiple shots were fired into the vehicle hitting the young girl. Secoriea Turner lated died at Atlanta Medical Center.

In a press conference, Mayor Lance Bottoms said since the death of Rayshard Brooks there as been problems in the area with protesters closing off streets. She urged folks who have been seen in the area with guns to go home.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest in the case.

