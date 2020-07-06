Nick Cordero, the Broadway star known for his work in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress and A Bronx Tale the Musical, died Sunday after a three-month battle with COVID-19. He was 41.

Cordero’s wife Amanda made the announcement on Instagram Sunday (July 5) writing, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth.”

She added, “I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone’s friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, everyday.”

The actor was initially diagnosed with pneumonia in late March and spent weeks in intensive care. During his battle with COVID-19, the Canadian actor had his right leg amputated, lost more than 60 pounds and was awaiting a double-lung transplant. He had gone to Los Angeles to star in an adaption of Rock of Ages.

He is survived by his wife Amanda Kloots and their son, Elvis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.

Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19 At Age 41 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

