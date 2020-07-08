CLOSE
Test
Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe…
Kanye West Drops A Video For His Brand…
The Official Birthday Bash Afterparty Hosted by Future
Kanye West Inks 10 Year Deal With Gap,…
Spodee Visits The 10 Spot With BHigh
“Pop Lock And Drop It” Rapper Huey Killed…
7 items
Parental Pride: Photos Of Black Celebrities Supporting Their…
Jill Scott Exposes Bed And Breakfast That Was…
20 items
Kerry Washington Masks Are Being Sold, Twitter Explodes…
Men Charged With Murder Of Ahmaud Arbery Appear In Brunswick Court
3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder…
Bill Cosby Appeal Has Been Accepted By The…
20 items
Celebrity Father’s Day 2020 Photos
Ex-Officer In George Floyd Case Found Shopping At…
Juneteenth Celebrated In Cities Across America
The Black AF Juneteenth Playlist [LISTEN]
9 items
9 Black Owned Hotels To Visit When The…
2 Chainz Is Being Sued By Pablo Escobar’s…
Rayshard Brooks
Ex-Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In The…
White Man Caught On Video Calling Black Reporter…
8 items
Black Queer-Owned Fashion Brands To Support During Pride…
How To Celebrate Juneteenth Durning A Pandemic
African-American Arrested
Legal Actions To Take If You Are Ever…
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-RACE-VIGIL
Stephen Jackson Talks Justice For George Floyd, Drew…
Anti Protestor Ruins George Floyd Mural Outside Of…
Neighborhood Gathers Around UPS Driver And Surprise Him…
20 items
B.Simone Doesn’t Want A Boooyfriend With A 9-5?…
DaBaby’s Song “Rockstar” Featuring Roddy Ricch Reaches Number…
15 items
Black Lives Matter: Powerful Photos Of The World…
Arrested And Fired! Cyclist Who Attacked Teens Putting…
Welp: Protestors Take Action After David Oyelowo Said…
‘Defund Police’ Movement Gains Steam As Celebrities And…
Father Slams Knee-On-Neck Arrest Of His Son As…
Cops Are ‘Shaking Their Heads’ At Biden As…
Uncategorized
Home

Mayor Bottoms To Sign Order Mandating Masks To Stop COVID-19 Spread

Funeral Held For Rayshard Brooks In Atlanta

Source: Pool / Getty

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms want said on MSNBC Wednesday morning that she will sign and order mandating masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This comes on the heels of the Mayor announcing that she tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week.

RELATED: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

The mayor also said she was “very concerned with COVID-19 wreaking havoc on the city, specifically black and brown communities with higher death rates.” Savannah, as well as other cities in Georgia have already mandated masks, but the Governor has stated he will not mandate masks statewide.

More than 100,000 Georgians have tested positive for the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic and the numbers have yet to slow down in the state.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE 

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close