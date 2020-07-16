CLOSE
Fulton and Cobb Schools Will Start School Year With Online-Only Classes

Working from home and homeschooling

Source: Brothers91 / Getty

According to Fox5Atlanta, Fulton and Cobb Schools have decided to start the new school year with only online based classes. The was a roll back from the previous decision to allow parents to decide to send students to class or allow them to continue their education online. Parents didn’t seem to thrilled with the options, which lead to both counties to make the decision to start with all virtual classrooms.

The start date of school was also pushed back to August 17th, but there is no word on if the entire school year will be changed to online only.

Cobb County schools , Fulton County Schools , online classes

