Everything You Need To Know About Going Back To School In Metro Atlanta

Students going back to school in the Atlanta Metro are face some serious challenges come this fall. The COVID-19 virus has caused many months of confusion as to what counties should do with the 2020-2021 school year. With the school calendar fast approaching, parents need to be informed so students can continue their education, but that has seemed impossible as of late with so much information coming from so many places.

Here, we’ve created a page that we will constantly updated as counties continue to make decisions about the school year. Here is what we know so far.

Clayton County Public Schools Will Start Year With Digital Classes

According to 11 Alive, Clayton County Public Schools have decided to start the school year with virtual learning and will start the year on August 10th. The decision came after many meetings and tough decisions by the Board of Education. Since the year will start on virtual platforms, parents do not have to apply for any virtual model, but if the county decides to switch to face to face applications will apply. The Virtual Learning Academy’s deadline for applications have been extended to Friday, Aug. 28. Click here to apply

Fulton and Cobb Schools Will Start School Year With Online-Only Classes

According to Fox5Atlanta, Fulton and Cobb Schools have decided to start the new school year with only online based classes. The was a roll back from the previous decision to allow parents to decide to send students to class or allow them to continue their education online. Parents didn’t seem to thrilled with the options, which lead to both counties to make the decision to start with all virtual classrooms.

The start date of school was also pushed back to August 17th, but there is no word on if the entire school year will be changed to online only.

Gwinnett Schools Plan To Reopen With Both In-Person & Online Learning Options

According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Gwinnett County Public Schools will still with their original plan to go with both in-person learning and a virtual learning option for parents no quite comfortable with in person. There was a mixture of opinions, but ultimately the school board decided to open schools to in person learning, which begins Aug. 12th.

Between Gwinnett, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Clayton county schools as well as Atlanta Public Schools, Gwinnett is the only county who will begin the school year with in person learning.

As we get more information, we will try to keep these pages as updated as possible.

