Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Welcome A Baby Girl!

According to TMZ the Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have welcomed their first child together!

24-year-old Sophie Turner gave birth to a baby girl on Wednesday at a Los Angeles hospital. Shortly after reporting the news, a source told TMZ the baby girl’s name is Willa!

While the pregnancy rumors surface early this year, the couple–who tied the knot in 2019–kept the baby news a secret until Turner was spotted in May with her full baby bump. 

Congrats to the Jonas Family!

