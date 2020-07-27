CLOSE
The Struggle Files: Doja Cat Gets COVID-19 After Thumbing Nose At Virus

The "Say So" star has been catching several Ls in 2020.

Source: Getty Images / Getty

Doja Cat has been holding a few bags of Ls this year, and another one was just recently collected. The rapper and racist chat room enthusiast revealed she’s contracted COVID-19 after initially mocking the disease online.

Earlier in the year, the “Say So” star likened COVID-19 to being nothing more than a glorified remix of the flu, which we need to remind folks is also a potentially life-ending condition. During one of her infamous Instagram Live sessions, Doja Cat wasn’t about to take coronavirus all that seriously despite rampant rising numbers and deaths nationwide and globally. What made matters worse was Doja’s defiant IDGAF attitude that turned most heads.

In a new radio interview with Captial XTRA, Doja revealed she had a bout with COVID-19 recently and appears to be recovered.

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and…I don’t know how I got it but I got it,” Doja shared.

She added, “I’m OK now. It was a four-day symptom freak out but I’m fine now.”

We’re glad Doja Cat is better, despite her past comments.

Photo: Getty

The Struggle Files: Doja Cat Gets COVID-19 After Thumbing Nose At Virus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

