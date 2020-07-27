CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Lo Down: Why Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Trailer Stirred Controversy Over Weekend [VIDEO]

The theme of the weekend was babies and breakups, and we want to send a special congratulations to Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Antonio Brown and his girlfriend who all welcomed children into the world this weekend. Ciara and Russ decided to name their son Win, Win Wilson has a great ring to it!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It wasn’t all good for celebrity couples though, as Meek Mill took to social media this weekend to announce the breakup with his girlfriend Milano. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding! -meek-,” he wrote on Twitter. Harris and the Philly native didn’t speak to much publicly on their relationship. It wasn’t confirmed that they were an actual item until Harris was pregnant. She responded to the news with a very subtle, but direct response.

Though Beyoncé isn’t having relationship issues, she did stir up a bit of controversy online over the weekend after the release of her new trailer for ‘Black Is King’.

Quickly the conversation changed when a user on Twitter named Jade Bentil, a Black feminist historian, commented in a tweet: “The repeated tropes/symbolic gestures that homogenise & essentialise thousands of African cultures in service of securing the terrain for Black capitalist possibilities & futures is tired.” If you saw the trailer, do you agree with this statement?

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Lore’l breaks it all down and catches you up on all your entertainment news you missed this weekend!

SEE ALSO: Meek Mill Confirms Breakup With Milan Harris, Mother Of His Newborn Son

SEE ALSO: Bingeworthy: Everything Coming To Hulu In August 2020

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

15 photos Launch gallery

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

Continue reading Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

Beyoncé To Release Visual Album ‘Black Is King’ On Disney+

[caption id="attachment_884557" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Disney+ / Disney+[/caption] Clearly, Beyoncé has been keeping busy. Queen Bey will be releasing a new visual album called Black Is King on Disney+. Inspired by The Lion King, the visual will hit Disney’s streaming service on July 31. Bey voiced Nala on The Lion King remake. The one-minute longer teaser trailer hit the Internets on Saturday night (June 27) via Beyoncé’s website. The project is reportedly written, directed and executive produced by Bey and is set to the music from The Lion King: The Gift which dropped a year ago in unison with the aforementioned film. The album featured a who’s who of American (Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, and more) and African (Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, and more) artists. “‘Black Is King’ is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience,” said Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment in a statement. “The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.” Recently, Bey dropped a new song called “Black Parade,” which now seems likely to fit somewhere in this new development. The visuals in the teaser look stunning, and are unapologetically Black. We’re sold. So is Twitter as you’ll see by the reactions we’ve compiled. Watch the trailer for Black Is King below. Disney+ downloads going up. https://twitter.com/iCONtips/status/1277085217065492481

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

The Lo Down: Why Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ Trailer Stirred Controversy Over Weekend [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close