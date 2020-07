Join Radio One Atlanta on Facebook Live, for our first every Education Townhall, Thursday July 30th 2pm-4pm.

The Education Townhall will discuss school openings for the fall and any questions you may have about the upcoming school year in Atlanta. If you have kids who will be going back to school this fall, join us and get your questions answered! We will be broadcasting live on the air and on Facebook!

