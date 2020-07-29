CLOSE
Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To Help Struggling Restaurants Survive

This is actually a great idea...

With lot of people still quarantining and ordering in to avoid possibly contracting the Rona out in these streets, many small businesses and restaurants have been struggling to make ends meet even with the government’s PPP program that the likes of Kanye West and other millionaires have pillaged to their advantage.

Luckily for those struggling restaurant owners in that pandemic struggle, Tyga‘s decided to put down the mic and throw on a cape to come to their rescue. Speaking to TMZ Live, Kylie Jenner’s former flame revealed that he’s launched a virtual restaurant dubbed Tyga Bites which won’t just help some eateries move plates, but will also share his secret chicken recipe which will no doubt get repossessed at some point.

Here’s how it works … Tyga’s targeting 500 restaurants and kitchens trying to make enough cash to survive during the pandemic. He and his company will teach the chefs how to make the oven-baked chicken tenders. He’s partnering with Grubhub which will deliver the food. So, Tyga won’t have a single, brick and mortar restaurant, but he’ll cover the country. Kinda genius.

Genius and thoughtful. Exactly what we need through these trying times.

Customers logging into Tyga Bites will be presented with 3 types of chicken accompanied by 12 sauces which are being pushed as an “healthy, delicious choice.” For the sides foodies will have the option of “Tyga Tots” which are made of both regular and sweet potatoes. Naturally there will be refreshments to wash everything down with but no word on whether or not “Tyga Tea” will be on the menu. It’s just a matter of time if you think about it.

What do y’all think of Tyga’s new Tyga Bites initiative? Let us know in the comments.

Tyga Launches New Virtual Restaurant, ‘Tyga Bites’ To Help Struggling Restaurants Survive  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

