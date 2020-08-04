According to WSBTV, watching street racing in Atlanta could get you arrested. The Atlanta City Council passed legislation in early August that approved penalties for anyone standing around watching driver illegally street face. The penalties can range anywhere from a $1,000 fine to up to 6 months in jail.

The law was passed after Atlanta has seen dangerous street races around the city put many neighborhoods and their communities at risk. Police will use this law to help crack down on illegal street racing rings, many who like to race in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood.

If you see a street race going down, our advice would be to leave immediately, if not you could see a hefty fine or some jail time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: