LaKeith Stanfield’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Concern For Actor’s Well-Being

A series of cryptic social media posts by LaKeith Stanfield prompted an outpouring of concern for the actor’s well-being overnight into Tuesday morning. His name was among the top trending topics in America after he apparently posted — and then deleted — multiple provocative photos and video to his Instagram account that suggested he may have been experiencing suicidal thoughts.

Prayers for Lakeith’s well-being. Please send good energy his way. Please. — CHIKA 🕹 (@oranicuhh) August 11, 2020

Fans preserved the posts by taking screenshots of them before they were subsequently deleted. Several of the photos featured a prescription pill bottle for the drug Carvedilol, which WebMD says “is used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is also used after a heart attack to improve the chance of survival if your heart is not pumping well.”

Don’t call the cops for a wellness check often times for Black people and POC, it can end in them dying. I know everyone is worried about LaKeith, but also don’t put him in a situation where he can be unjustly killed by cops. — Britknee Moanae (@HiBritneyMonae) August 11, 2020

In one particularly troubling sequence, the 28-year-od actor posted photos that featured the pill bottle with messages that included things like “I like to be by myself because i can hurt myself and no one tells me to stop or fakes like they care.”

I hope LaKeith Stanfield is ok. This is alarming. Hopefully some good folks in his life are going to check on him ASAP. pic.twitter.com/aVr89R81X1 — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) August 11, 2020

Another post showing a close-up of the pill bottle said, “Reality is boring and moves too slow and no one is trustworthy.” Yet another photo showed his apparent hand holding the pill bottle and was simply accompanied by: “Bottoms up.”

someone needa check up on lakeith stanfield fr pic.twitter.com/0b1VHcLXx1 — faiz (@bcztheinternet) August 11, 2020

An apparent rep for Stanfield tweeted early Tuesday morning thanking people for “the concern” and insisting the actor “is well.”

Everyone! LaKeith is well. Thank you for the concern. We have spoken to him. The love you all have is appreciated. — Platform PR (@platformprteam) August 11, 2020

It was unclear what may have prompted Stanfield to post those photos and messages to Instagram. But what is clear is that his fans were rallying behind him and calling on the actor’s loved ones to check on him.

Woooooow I hope Lakeith Stanfield’s loved ones are on their way to him. I don’t wanna see a crazy headline in the morning. — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) August 11, 2020

Stanfield’s Instagram posts follow some similarly cryptic tweets from Nick Cannon following the media mogul’s anti-Semitism controversy last month. In the days following his firing from ViacomCBS over his comments about the Jewish community, Cannon suggested in a tweet that his apology was not widely accepted.

Ok it’s getting weird.

First Azealia, now Lakeith Celebrity aside, guys I know it’s been a tough few months & everyone is struggling with different things. Isolation is triggering a lot of things for many ppl but please lean on loved ones & professionals for help. Please. — Who is you, Chiron? (@NotLaja) August 11, 2020

“I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse,” he tweeted in the early morning hours of July 17. “Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth.”

He later tweeted, “Ya’ll can have this planet. I’m out.”

While Cannon ended up safe, similarly to Stanfield, his early morning social media activity caused concern among his fans.

Prayers up for both Black men.

