CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

No One Asked: CeeLo Green Criticizes Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” & More

The Goodie Mob rapper and singer chimed in on all the chatter surrounding the hit song and video for some reason.

Goodie Mob featuring CeeLo Green, Big Gipp, Khujo and T-Mo in concert

Source: Johnny Louis/WENN.com / WENN

Despite the long list of men in music and entertainment who have been allowed to express sexually explicit thoughts, that same freedom is rarely granted to women. CeeLo Green, who has faced questions over his checkered past, chimed in on Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” smash, framing the joint effort and that of other women artists in similar spaces as “desperate.”

In an exclusive chat with UK magazine Far Out, the Goodie Mob star and singer seemed a bit distressed over “WAP” and its soaring popularity, this as the song has become something of a tool of right-leaning politicians to decry the moral fiber of the nation. Adding to this puritanical observation, Green looks to be concerned about the state of popular music.

“We are adults. There should be a time and a place for adult content,” Green said. “As adults and artists, we should at least attempt to be each other’s accountability partners in some regard.”

He added, “Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all but it comes at what cost?”

Green’s comments sparked a flurry of debate with one Twitter user mentioning the alleged date-rape and drink spiking act the singer was accused of in 2014.

“Not CeeLo Green talking about women artist being the source of shameless music,” said LanaStayBreezy. “Not the same man who said it isn’t rape if the person is unconscious, not him.”

As of now, Cardi B nor Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Green’s quips.

Photo: WENN

No One Asked: CeeLo Green Criticizes Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close