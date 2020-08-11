Will Smith Appears To Catch Golf Club Fade To The Teefuses

Will Smith has become a master of social media with a masterful stroke of self-deprecation despite his massive worldwide fame. Joining fellow social media star Jason Derulo on TikTok, the veteran actor and rapper caught a golf club fade to the teeth, which appears to be a mocking of Derulo’s mechanical corn on the cob incident.

The video, which appears to be filmed inside Smith’s at-home production studio, shows Derulo getting a lesson in golfing from Smith. With the Fresh Prince standing in way too close, Derulo’s backswing decks Smith in the teeth and it looks like they went flying.

Sharing the video to Instagram, Derulo comically tells Smith that he knows a good dentist, which is true after the singer knocked out his front teeth doing a stunt while eating corn on the cob from a spinning drill tool. It all appears in good fun after Smith and Derulo stood together in a photo with Smith showing off his crooked smile.

Photo: Instagram

