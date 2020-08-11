CLOSE
Hit-Boy Named Executive Producer Of New Nas Album

Mark August 21 on your Hip-Hop calendars.

Nas may be a GOAT rapper and MC, but if there’s one criticism that has dogged him throughout his career, it’s his sometimes suspect beat selection. Perhaps because of this, producer Hit-Boy has been announced as the executive producer of the Queens rapper’s forthcoming new project.

8.21 🔊🎥 #HitBoyOnTheBeats

Per 2020 Hip-Hop protocol, the announcement was made via an Instagram post. Hit-Boy and Nas shared a trailer of themselves, and others, working on the album that is slated to drop very soon, as in next Friday, August 21.

In the teaser, Nas can be heard saying, “I’ve been trying to do this with this man, for years,” referring to the Grammy-winning producer who has recently put in work with Big Sean and Benny the Butcher.

Added Nas, “Finally got that timing right, like that alignment.”

Some of the slaps Hit-Boy has hooked up his career include Drake’s “Trophies,” Jay-Z and Kanye West’s “N*ggas in Paris,” Nipey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle,” which won a Grammy, and Kendrick Lamar’s “Backseat Freestyle.”

No word on if Hit-Boy is handling all the production, but Nas added the hashtag #HitBoyOnTheBeats on his post. Nas’ last project was 2018’s Nasir which was executive-produced by Kanye West. Despite plenty of hype leading up to its release, the 7-song project received a lukewarm reception.

Well, we can’t wait to hear the Hit-Boy helmed work. How about yourself?

8.21! 🎞 @Nas

