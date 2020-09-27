CLOSE
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Co-Signs Joe Biden & Kamala Harris

The Brahma Bull says the truth shall set us free, basically.

Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a favorite in the Presidential race. The famed actor and WWE legend has endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice President of the United States.

Johnson, whose Daddy (OG wrestler Rocky “Soulman” Johnson who passed earlier this year) we must point out was a Black man, has never endorsed a presidential candidate before. As a registered independent with “centrist ideologies” as he puts it himself, Johnson went a step further and actually had a conversation with Biden and Harris.

Citing his father’s teaching that respect is earned, the Rock’s first question to Biden and Harris was how they intended to earn the respect of the American people.

“By doing what we say we’re going to do,” responded Biden. “By keeping our word. By leveling with the American people. By taking responsibility. When we fail acknowledge it. We’re not going to be perfect, but take responsibility. Say this is what I’m going to do, this is what I believe, and tell the truth.”

Added Harris, “It’s about trust, right. And as we know, the nature of trust is that […] it’s a reciprocal relationship. You give and you receive trust. And one of the foundations of trust is truth. You must speak truth but here’s the reality—truth can sometimes be really difficult to hear.”

Johnson closed by stressing that truth is what leads to progress. He then said, “The most powerful way for us to make progress, to me, is through humanity, is through decency.”

We can dig it. Watch the interview below.

 

