CLOSE
National
HomeNational

2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election

2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election

Source: ACThePlug / Radio One Digital

The general election is on Tuesday, November 3rd, but 39 states as well as the District of Columbia offer voters the option of casting ballots in advance of the general election. With the current political climate amidst a national pandemic due to COVID-19, it may be in your best interest to vote sooner rather than later.

How To Prepare For Election Day, Step By Step

The states that do not participate in early voting are Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

Register to vote button

Find your state’s early voting date and click on it for the early voting process below.

When Early Voting Begins:

Sept. 18 – Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming

Sept. 19 – New Jersey and Virginia

Sept. 21 – Michigan and Vermont

Sept. 24 – Illinois

Oct. 4 – Maine

Oct. 5 – California, Iowa, Montana and Nebraska

Oct. 6 – Indiana and Ohio

Oct. 7 – Arizona

Oct. 12 – Georgia

Oct. 13 – Texas

Oct. 14 – Kansas and Tennessee

Oct. 15 – North Carolina

Oct. 16 – Washington

Oct. 17 – Massachusetts, Nevada, and New Mexico

Oct. 19 – Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, and North Dakota

Oct. 20 – Louisiana, Utah and Wisconsin

Oct. 21 – West Virginia

Oct. 24 – Florida and New York

Oct. 26 – Maryland

Oct. 27 – District of Columbia

Oct. 29 – Oklahoma

When Early Voting Ends:

Oct. 27 – Louisiana

Oct. 29 – Maine and Tennessee

Oct. 30 – Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Massachusetts, Nevada, Texas, and Utah

Oct. 31 – Florida, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia, and West Virginia

Nov. 1 – New York and Wisconsin

Nov. 2 – Alaska, Arkansas, California, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming

Nov. 3 – Washington

Early Voting Dates By State:

State Early voting begins/ends
Alabama No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Alaska Early voting generally available Oct. 19-Nov. 2.
Arizona Counties may offer early voting Oct. 7-30.
Arkansas Early voting generally available Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
California Early voting generally available Oct. 5-Nov. 2. Counties consolidating polling places must offer early voting at those polling places for at least eight hours a day between Oct. 31-Nov. 2.
Colorado Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
Connecticut Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Delaware Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
District of Columbia Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 27-Nov. 2.
Florida Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-31. Counties may also offer it Oct. 19-23 and Nov. 1.
Georgia Counties must offer early voting Oct. 12-16, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-30.
Hawaii Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
Idaho Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-30.
Illinois Jurisdictions may offer early voting Sept. 24-Nov. 2.
Indiana Counties must offer early voting Oct. 6-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
Iowa Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Kansas Counties must offer in-person advance voting Oct. 27-30 and Nov. 2. Counties may also offer it Oct. 14-26 and Oct. 31.
Kentucky Counties must offer early voting Oct. 13-17, Oct. 19-24, Oct. 26-31, and Nov. 2.
Louisiana Parishes must offer early voting Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 26-27.
Maine Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Maryland Centers will offer early voting Oct. 26-Nov. 2.
Massachusetts Municipalities must offer early voting Oct. 17-30.
Michigan Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Minnesota Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Mississippi Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Missouri Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Montana Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Nebraska County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 5-9, Oct. 13-16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30, and Nov. 2. They may also offer it Oct. 10-12, Oct. 17-18, Oct. 24-25, and Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
Nevada Counties must offer early voting Oct. 17, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-30. Counties may also offer it Oct. 18 and Oct. 25.
New Hampshire Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
New Jersey Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
New Mexico Early voting generally available Oct. 6-Nov. 2.
New York Counties must offer early voting Oct. 24-Nov. 1.
North Carolina Counties must offer early voting Oct. 15-31.
North Dakota Counties may offer early voting Oct. 19-Nov. 2.
Ohio Does not offer pre-Election Day in-person voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Oklahoma County election offices must offer early voting Oct. 29-31.
Oregon Counties must offer early voting from the day ballots are issued to Nov. 2.
Pennsylvania No true early voting, but you can cast a “mail” ballot in person at your county election office.
Rhode Island No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee or emergency ballot in person at your local board of canvassers.
South Carolina No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot in person.
South Dakota No true early voting, but you can cast an absentee ballot in person.
Tennessee Counties must offer early voting Oct. 14-17, Oct. 19-24, and Oct. 26-29.
Texas Early voting generally available Oct. 13-30
Utah Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 20-23 and Oct. 26-30. Vote centers may also offer it Oct. 24-25 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2;
Vermont No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Virginia No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.
Washington Vote centers must offer early voting Oct. 16, Oct. 19-23, Oct. 26-30, and Nov. 2.
West Virginia Counties must offer early voting Oct. 21-24 and Oct. 26-31.
Wisconsin Municipalities may offer in-person absentee voting Oct. 20-Nov. 1.
Wyoming No true early voting, but you can vote absentee in person.

2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close