Speed Boat: Lil Yachty Arrested For Speeding In Atlanta

Lil Yachty has been arrested and released.

According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, the Atlanta rapper was arrested last week and charged with driving more than 150 mph down an Atlanta interstate. Lil Yachty, whose legal name is Miles McCollum, was pulled over Sept. 21 in downtown Atlanta after being observed by officers going high speeds in his white Ferrari.

McCollum was charged with reckless driving and speeding before being sent to the Atlanta City jail, according to the Georgia State Police.

Channel 2 Action News noted that the same location of the rapper’s recent arrest was also the same location that the rapper previously crashed a red Ferrari back in June. At that time, witnesses said his speed and the wet roads led to the crash that totaled his vehicle.

After news of his arrest, Lil Yachty took to Instagram to let fans know that he is a free man, before flashing wads of cash showing that the arrest didn’t seem to hurt his pockets. “I’m not in jail,” he captioned a short video clip, where he’s seen donning braids with clear and colorful beads while stacks of twenty-dollar bills rest on his lap. He also places the wads of cash on his shoulder and against the side of his face before letting out a scream.

In other Lil Yachty news, the 23-year old ATLien tweeted out his thoughts on who dominated the industry so far this year, and his choice goes to none other than Travis Scott.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (Sept 25), Lil Boat crowned La Flame the winner of 2020, before tweeting clarification that his title doesn’t include music.

“I ain’t gone lie, I think Travis Scott might be the only one who had a good 2020,” Yachty tweeted. “I’m not even talking about music.”

I ain’t gone lie, I think Travis Scott might be the only one who had a good 2020 — stealth level boat (@lilyachty) September 25, 2020

I’m not even talking about music — stealth level boat (@lilyachty) September 25, 2020

2020 has been great to the Astroworld rapper, besides his monumental partnership with McDonald’s, the Houston-bred rapper recently broke Fortnite’s streaming record in addition to paying cash for his $23.5 million mansion, Travis Scott is definitely winning in 2020. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio, Travis talked about his success and gave fans some details about his highly anticipated album Utopia.

“It’s just like day one,” he said. “And just the music too, just being able to get back to making beats like that. It’s driving me, it’s driving me. I’m so hype. Like I’ve never been so fucking hype, man. I’m like that. I’m excited about music and rap and beats again. Like this shit is just – I’m on a fucking mission, man. We trying to literally build up these gates at Utopia and make it happen. But I’m starting right now from the ground up…”

Check out Travis Scott’s latest release, “Franchise” feat. Young Thug and MIA below,

Speed Boat: Lil Yachty Arrested For Speeding In Atlanta was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: