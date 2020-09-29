Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeezy is getting his own Weekly Talk Show!

Jeezy is getting his own Weekly Talk Show on FOXSOUL!

Jeezy is celebrating his 43rd Birthday in a huge way! According to Billboard, Jeezy The Snowman himself just landed his own weekly talk show!

“It has been my passion and my drive to inspire, motivate, and educate my culture. Every song I’ve ever written, every word I’ve uttered came from a real place, and this is no different,” Jeezy said in an interview with the publication. “I will talk about issues that directly affect my culture and its people. From the front-porch conversations to real-life situations, Worth a Conversation is bridging the gap. I’m excited to be a part of the FOX Soul family and can’t wait to introduce you to Jay’ Jeezy’ Jenkins.”

Worth A Conversation with Jay’ Jeezy’ Jenkins, will premiere on October 14 at 10 p.m. ET on the FOX Soul Network. The show will feature the rapper entertaining his guest about topics that impact the Black community from politics, to the current social climate, sports, and entertainment. You can watch via Fox Soul app and website, Apple TV, Fox Now, Roku, and YouTube.com