CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Fulton County Absentee Ballots Won’t Be Counted Until Wednesday Due To Water Leak

Fulton County Officials Process Absentee Ballots In Atlanta's State Farm Arena

Source: Megan Varner / Getty

According to Fox5Atlanta, a water leak has delayed the counting of Absentee Ballots in Fulton County, GA. Officials say a pipe burst at State Farm Arena in Atlanta delayed the start of absentee vote counting on Tuesday morning, leaving tens of thousands of votes not counted as polls closed all over the state. Repairs of the leak were made within two hours, but left vote counters behind in their tabulations. As of 7pm 30,000 ballots had yet to be counted and might not be done until Wednesday at the earliest.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Fulton County officials said in a statement, “Fulton County will continue to tabulate the remainder of absentee ballots over the next two days. Absentee ballot processing requires that each ballot is opened, signatures verified, and ballots scanned.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Absentee Ballots , Fulton County , State Farm Arena , water leak

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close