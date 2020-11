Democrat Lucy McBath will be headed back to congress as she wins 6th Congressional District in Georgia. McBath beat out Republican Karen Handel pretty handily 54.23% to 45.77%, and results were called early Wednesday morning. The Marietta native, who lost her son in a tragic shooting has been deemed the “mother on a mission” and will take her and her supporters agenda to Washington DC.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: