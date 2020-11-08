CLOSE
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The Way, ‘Atlanta’ Seasons 3 and 4 Too

Childish Gambino didn't retire just yet.

Solo: A Star Wars Story' Official Photocall - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

Some good news from a Donald that we acknowledge. Actor, rapper, director, singer and more Donald Glover recently teased that he will be dropping new music, even if he said his last album was his last.

That last project was 3.15.20 which was released as a stream on the day (March 15, 2020) its title implies, although its proper release on streamers would be a week later (March 22). Released under his Childish Gambino moniker, the album was critically acclaimed.

Glover seems to agree in that regard. “last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far,” tweeted Glover on Friday, Nov. 6. “listen to ‘new ancient strings’ outside.”

He added, “there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.”

2018 is the last time we got a new season of Glover’s beloved Atlanta series on FX, and when his song “This Is America” dropped and popped (it won a Grammy a year later).

Glover said Atlanta seasons 3 and 4 are on the way, noting, via Twitter, “some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

We can’t wait.

