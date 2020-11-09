CLOSE
ATL
HomeATL

Everything You Need To Know About Georgia Runoff Election On Jan 5th

Georgia Runoff election dates 2020

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Georgia will have 2 runoff elections for Senate seats on January 5th, 2021. During the election on November 3rd, neither Incumbent Republican Senator got a majority of the vote (50.0%), sparking an automatic runoff for both seats. Now, all eyes are on the Peach State to see if Joe Biden and the Democrats will control all the branches of government for next few years, or if the Republicans will keep control of the Senate. Here is everything you need to know about the Georgia runoff that will determine control of the Senate come 2021.  

RELATED: Video: President-elect Joe Biden Speech After Winning 2020 Election

Hot 107.9 App

Georgia’s twin US Senate run-off races will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5th .

Incumbent (R) David Perdue faces challenger, (D) Jon Ossoff in one race.  In the other race, (R) Kelly Loeffler and (D) Raphael Warnock are competing in a special election to see who will finish the rest of Senator Johnny Isakson’s term, which ends in 2023.

Absentee ballots can be requested up to 180 days in advance of Election Day, and must be returned to county elections office by the time polls close on election night.

Important dates to consider for these run-off races.

  • Nov. 18: Absentee ballots begin going out
  • Dec. 7: Deadline to register
  • Dec. 14 – 31: Early In-Person voting period
  • Jan. 5: Election Runoff for Federal Races

Also, don’t confuse the federal run-off date with the run-off races for local and state races. Federal law requires at least 9 weeks before a federal runoff to give oversees voters time to mail in their ballots

  • Dec. 1: Election Runoff for State and Local races

Find your polling station and create your plan NOW. CLICK HERE

David Perdue , Georgia Runoff , Georgia runoff election 2020 , Jon Ossoff , Kelly Loeffler , Raphael Warnock

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close